LIVE: Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for children scheme today

Live news updates: Prime Minister will release benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme on Monday at 10:30 am.

"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 30th May would be releasing benefits under the PM CARES for children scheme. Through this effort, we are supporting those who lost their parents to COVID-19," tweeted PM Modi on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister will transfer scholarships to school going children. A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to investigate the incident.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Bathinda Range, Pardeep Yadav constituted the three-member SIT to ensure effective and speedy investigation of the murder.

On Sunday, the flood situation improved even though although nearly 402000 people remain affected by the deluge across four districts.

According to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority report, more than 4,01,800 people are impacted by the floods in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Morigaon and Nagaon districts.