Latest news LIVE: PM to lay stone of projects worth over Rs 80,000 cr in UP

-
ALSO READ
Sanctions on Russia an opportunity to internationalise rupee: SBI report
The West has got its Russia sanctions wrong
Top headlines: Telecom firms seek cheap 5G, Putin daughters face sanctions
Live: Russia says US sending more arms to Ukraine will be 'unacceptable'
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday where he will inaugurate several projects. In a tweet on Friday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM Narendra Modi ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."
The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian political and business elites, in an effort to further punish Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. The new round of sanctions were announced by the US on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. According to a fact sheet from the White House, the Treasury Department will impose sanctions on Sergei Roldugin and his family members. Roldugin, the White House said, is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a money manager of Putin's offshore wealth.
Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest daily rise after February 24. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU