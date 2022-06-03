Latest news LIVE: PM to lay stone of projects worth over Rs 80,000 cr in UP

Prime Minister is scheduled to visit on Friday where he will inaugurate several projects. In a tweet on Friday morning, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Under the guidance of respected PM ji, 'New India of New Uttar Pradesh' has become the best destination in the country for investment. The enthusiasm of investors towards Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 is a direct proof of this. This ceremony is going to give flight to the aspirations of 'New Uttar Pradesh'."





The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian political and business elites, in an effort to further punish Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. The new round of sanctions were announced by the US on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. According to a fact sheet from the White House, the Treasury Department will impose sanctions on Sergei Roldugin and his family members. Roldugin, the White House said, is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a money manager of Putin's offshore wealth.

Expressing concern over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the spike continues. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest daily rise after February 24. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of cases continues to grow."