LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra

Live news updates: leader on Saturday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra near here after a day's rest and he was joined by hundreds of party workers in the march. The march resumed around 6.30 am. The morning leg of the march will conclude at Amballur junction after covering 12 km. On Friday, the day of rest, a medical camp was organised for the participants of the march and the Seva Dal team at Chalakudy.

Prime Minister will address a youth rally in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and sound the Assembly election bugle for his party. The 'Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally' is being organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Paddal Maidan in Mandi. BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya said over one lakh youth from across Himachal Pradesh will participate in this rally.

In a strong response to Pakistan, India has said in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that a country that claims to seek peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing their existence only under pressure from the global community. India exercised the Right of Reply in the UN General Assembly on Friday to respond sharply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during his address to the high-level General Debate earlier in the day.