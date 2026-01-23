Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi-Pune IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said, adding no suspicious or adverse findings were detected

In a statement, IndiGo said, soon after landing, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2608 operating from Delhi to Pune.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune received bomb threat information upon arrival at the airport here on Thursday evening, though nothing suspicious was detected after thorough checks, officials said.

"The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control. The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened," an official said.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said, adding no suspicious or adverse findings were detected.

 

"Upon completion of the procedures, the aircraft was cleared and released for normal operations. The situation was handled in a coordinated and timely manner, and no further incident was reported," the official added.

In a statement, IndiGo said, soon after landing, a security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 2608 operating from Delhi to Pune.

"Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in following the standard operating procedures. All our customers and crew disembarked safely. We remain committed towards the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft," said the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Bomb Threat Calls

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

