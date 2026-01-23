Snowfall disrupts air traffic as Srinagar airport cancels all flights

The air traffic to and fro Kashmir was suspended on Friday after flight operations were cancelled at the Srinagar airport due to heavy snowfall in the valley, which has rendered the runway unsafe for aircraft operation, officials said.

"In view of continuous snowfall, accumulation of snow on operational areas, and the prevailing forecast of adverse weather en route, all flight operations at Srinagar airport stand cancelled for the day in the interest of passenger safety," officials at the airport said.

They said the passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updates and re-accommodation.

"Due to adverse weather conditions and snowfall in Srinagar, the runway is currently not available for safe aircraft operations. In the interest of passenger safety, all flight operations to and from Srinagar have been cancelled for the day," an official of Airport Authority of India (AAI) said here.

He said the airlines and airport authorities are closely monitoring the weather situation and will resume operations as soon as conditions improve and the runway is declared operational.

"We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate passengers' understanding and cooperation," he added.

Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall overnight, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar, many parts of which was also lashed by rains. Budgam district and south Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian districts are receiving abundant snow.

The meteorological department has forecast the current weather system to continue till Friday evening.