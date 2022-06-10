Latest news LIVE updates: Stage set for Rajya Sabha elections today

-
ALSO READ
Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 surge in China on IMF-World Bank agenda
Special CBI court sentences ex-Haryana CM Chautala to four years in prison
RBI's rules on online transactions mean for consumers and merchants
House-proud MPs: RS elections have a lot of intricate politics behind them
During Covid, free food helped rein in poverty in India: IMF paper
-
Haryana Congress MLAs who were lodged in a resort in Chattisgarh's Raipur reached Delhi Thursday evening and are expected to arrive here Friday morning to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha elections, sources said. The ruling BJP-JJP MLAs remained lodged at a resort here for the second day as both sides braced for a keen contest on one of the two seats going to the polls. In a late-evening development, lone Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Singh Chautala declared his support to Kartikeya Sharma, who has entered the fray as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP-JJP combine and most Independents.
An expert group drafted by the World Health Organisation to help investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic says further research is needed to determine how Covid-19 first began, including a more detailed analysis of the possibility it was a laboratory accident. That stance marks a sharp reversal of the UN health agency's initial assessment of the pandemic's origins. WHO concluded last year that it was extremely unlikely Covid-19 might have spilled into humans from a lab. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped into people from bats, possibly via another animal.
Observing that some 30 countries have curtailed exports of commodity goods including food and fuel since the war in Ukraine began, the International Monetary Fund Thursday said it is concerned by the use of food and fertilizer export restrictions. It welcomed India's decision recently to relax its originally announced ban on wheat exports, and allow some shipments to proceed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU