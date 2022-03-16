- Raamdeo Agrawal on investment opportunities after market correction
LIVE: Moscow-Kyiv talks to continue, India starts vaccinating 12-14 yr-olds
Live news updates: Warning lights are flashing as the government kickstarts the process of paying $117 million in interest on dollar bonds on Wednesday
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine
A residential building damaged by Russian shelling in Kyiv | Photos: Reuters, APPTI
Live news updates: The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine that started on Monday will continue through Wednesday, even as a Ukrainian negotiator spoke of "fundamental differences" between the two sides.
India will start vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from Wednesday. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order on Tuesday dismissing all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms. The plea, filed by two Muslim students, Manan and Niba Naaz, through advocate Anas Tanwir, said: "The Petitioners most humbly submit that the High Court has erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience."
