Live: Ukraine seeks tough Russia sanctions; US offers India oil import help
Live news updates: Debt-laden Sri Lanka is due to start talks with the IMF later this month for a loan programme.
Last Updated at April 7, 2022 06:48 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show. (Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)
Live news updates: Ukraine wants sanctions that are economically destructive enough for Russia to end its war after accusing some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.
The democratic world must reject Russian oil and completely block Russian banks from the international finance system, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily video address early on Thursday.
The United States is ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports, the White House said Wednesday, reiterating its desire that New Delhi does not purchase oil from Russia amid American sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine.
“We do not think India should accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities even as, obviously, those decisions are made by individual countries,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, according to PTI.
