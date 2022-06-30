JUST IN
Udaipur protest: Delhi Police detain nearly 70 members of VHP, Bajrang Dal
Business Standard

LIVE News updates: Sitharaman to release assessment report of states, UTs

LIVE news updates: DPIIT has been releasing such reports since 2014 for steering business reforms to create an investor-friendly ecosystem across the country

New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Live news updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under 'Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020' in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Udyami Bharat' programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. During the event, Prime Minister will launch the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme, 'Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters' (CBFTE) scheme and new features of the 'Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme' (PMEGP).
.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday night. Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate new train services and railway buildings in Odisha today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned Finland and Sweden that if they welcome NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory, Moscow will respond in kind.

Amid the fuel shortage in the country, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the coming weeks to procure the fuel.

First Published: Thu, June 30 2022. 07:06 IST

