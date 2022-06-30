LIVE News updates: Sitharaman to release assessment report of states, UTs

Live news updates: Union Finance Minister will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under 'Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020' in the presence of Union Commerce Minister today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Udyami Bharat' programme at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi today. During the event, Prime Minister will launch the 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme, 'Capacity Building of First-Time MSME Exporters' (CBFTE) scheme and new features of the 'Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme' (PMEGP).

president offered prayers at a temple in Mumbai after submitting his resignation as Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday night. was accompanied by sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray at the temple.