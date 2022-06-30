LIVE News updates: Sitharaman to release assessment report of states, UTs

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Ukraine's prez says he will not accept Russian ultimatums to end war
India and Australia close to sealing early trade pact: Piyush Goyal
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
-
Live news updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the assessment report of the States and Union Territories under 'Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020' in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal today.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned Finland and Sweden that if they welcome NATO troops and military infrastructure onto their territory, Moscow will respond in kind.
Amid the fuel shortage in the country, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the coming weeks to procure the fuel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU