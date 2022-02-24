- MFs to keep powder dry as LIC IPO likely to hit the market next month
- If hurried, plant nutrition Bill could go the farm Act way, fears industry
- Foreign exchange hedging cost rises after RBI dollar-rupee swap plan
- Tata Sons to dilute stake in Indian Hotels; looks to raise Rs 2,000 crore
- Myntra has a big opportunity for democratising fashion through tech: CEO
- Special dispensation on voting rights not likely for IDBI Bank buyer
- Sebi's new RPT rules highlight the problems of tracking such transactions
- International debut for Tejas fighters in tactical combat flying
- Anand Subramanian is 'yogi': Former NSE chairman Chawla to Sebi in 2018
- Booster dose: Dose gap, natural infection slow offtake among 60-plus
Live news: Ukraine rebels seek Russia military help; ED arrests Nawab Malik
Live news update: Supreme Court junks petition protesting school board exams; government gives amount recovered from three economic fugitives.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | UP elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A Ukrainian soldier talks with her comrades sitting in a shelter at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Svitlodarsk, eastern Ukraine, on February 23, 2022.
Live news updates: The Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine asked Russia for military assistance Wednesday to help fend off Ukrainian “aggression,” an announcement that immediately fueled fears that Moscow was offering up a pretext for war, just as the West had warned about.
In an emotional late-night address to his nation, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Moscow’s claims that his country poses a threat to Russia and lamented that a Russian invasion would cost tens of thousands of lives, the AP reported.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned him in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Mumbai underworld. Media reports said Malik was questioned about alleged transactions with associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and land deals with them. He didn't cooperate with the investigation, the ED said.
BharatPe will hire a chief financial officer, an internal audit head and strengthen its procurement processes in a month, sources about the fintech company that is battling a messy public fallout with its founder and managing director Ashneer Grover. BharatPe had fired Madhuri Jain on Monday, the head of controls at the firm and Ashneer Grover’s wife.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More