LIVE: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings, says Biden

Live news updates: President Joe Biden on Monday called for war crimes trial against President and said he'd seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in . You saw what happened in Bucha, Biden said. He added that Putin is a war criminal. Biden's comments to reporters came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found. Zelenskyy called the Russian actions genocide and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against .

Moscow hopes Kiev will follow its national interests at Russia- peace talks, but not listen to "advisers" from afar, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "It is not the talks that influence the course of the operation, but external 'players' who are trying to hinder these negotiations and keep the clashes 'on the ground' going on for as long as possible," he told a press conference on Monday following talks with Arab League (AL) representatives on Ukraine, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.