Live news updates: Will launch new party, first unit in J&K, says Azad
Critical test flight for NASA's return to moon scheduled for Monday
J-K: 3 OGW's arrested in Baramulla, incriminating material recovered
Tikait accuses govt of misleading people over MSP, says stir will continue
Inclusive roads: New batch of women cab drivers starts training in Delhi
Over 2.2 mn precautionary Covid jabs being administered per day: Health min
BJP MLA raises environmental concern on twin tower demolition, writes to CM
Delhi reports 620 new Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 3.74%
Maharashtra govt hikes reward money for medal winners of Commonwealth Games
Chhattisgarh sees 175 Covid-19 cases, 0 deaths; active tally now 1,272
Live news updates: Azad refused to divulge any further details on the formation of his new party

Ghulam Nabi Azad | Congress | Jammu and Kashmir

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the release of party's Manifesto for Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections 2019, in Chandigarh, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (
Live news updates: Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he would launch a new party soon and that its first unit would be set up in Jammu and Kashmir. "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon," Azad, who resigned from the Congress earlier in the day, told PTI.

A parliamentary panel Friday questioned top Twitter officials over a whistle-blower's revelations on its India operations, and gave them a dressing-down as their replies on issue of data security and privacy were "not satisfactory", sources said. Top Twitter executives including Senior Director (Public Policy) Samiran Gupta, Director (Public Policy) Shagufta Kamran deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Technology chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Weighing on the ‘freebies’ debate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said promises made to people by political parties during elections should be met through budgetary provisions, duly passed in the state Assemblies. “If a promise has been made to the people at the time of election because you are looking at quid pro quo, then as a responsible party, after you come to power, make a provision in the budget for it,” the finance minister said at a media event in Mumbai.

First Published: Sat, August 27 2022. 08:00 IST