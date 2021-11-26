- Live news: WHO flags new Covid-19 strain; Amazon points finger at Future
- Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
- Ordinance extending terms of agencies' chiefs may produce desired results
- Non-life insurers stare at steep loss ratios as non-Covid claims bite
- Telecom companies likely to ring in 5G services on Independence Day
- Centre may continue to hold at least 26% stake in public sector banks
- Dashboards and trackers: Covid-19 pandemic made data new normal
- Covid-19 cases drop after peak festival season, so does testing
- SPR release may only have a $2 impact on crude price, say experts
- Cryptocurrency firms mull moving offshore amid ban buzz in India
Live news: President and Prime Minister to attend events in Delhi marking India's Constitution Day.
Live news: World Health Organization officials met on Thursday to discuss a new coronavirus variant circulating in South Africa and Botswana.
The new variant, called B.1.1529, carries an unusually large number of mutations, Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said in a statement published by the Science Media Centre. It’s likely to have evolved during a chronic infection of an immuno-compromised person, possibly in an untreated HIV/AIDS patient, he said.
USA’s Amazon has written to the independent directors of’ Future Retail and its audit committee, alleging that the India company’s financial irregularities hurt shareholders and creditors. It called for an independent examination of Future’s related-party transactions.
Future last year announced plans to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion last year, prompting a legal challenge from the US company that says the deal violates the terms of a partnership the retail chain signed with it in 2019.
Air India’s board of directors will meet Monday to finalise a plan for prepaying debt worth Rs 12,900 crore before the state-owned carrier is taken over by the Tata Group. The airline raised the loans as non-convertible debentures.
