- Parents, teachers must work together to promote children's rights: Assam CM
- IMA to resist Centre's move to allow Ayurveda docs to perform surgeries
- World community should isolate nations that sponsor terrorism: Naidu
- Alliance with BJP for 2021 elections to continue: AIADMK's top leaders
- PFI-Bhim Army links: ED questioning likely in November-December
- India to pursue twin goals of becoming economic, energy superpower: Ambani
- Agitating Punjab farmers to lift blockade on passenger trains from Nov 23
- Amit Shah arrives in Chennai, to inaugurate development projects in TN
- Two Jaish-e-Mohammad associates held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
- Singapore Airlines' India venture Vistara eyes direct flights to U.S.
LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate water supply projects in Uttar Pradesh today
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion. Stay tuned for all Latest News LIVE Updates
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | top business headlines today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones on Sunday for rural drinking water supply projects worth Rs 5,555 crore in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh. On completion within two years, the two projects will provide piped-water supply to over 4.2 million people in 2,995 villages of the two districts of the Vindhyachal region. After inaugurating the projects through video conference, PM Modi will interact with water and sanitation committee members of various villages in the two districts, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.
The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a separate "cabinet" for the protection and promotion of the cow, and its members will be drawn from multiple departments, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The first meeting of the "gau cabinet", said to be the first such body in the country which will have the chief minister among its members, will be held on Sunday at a cow sanctuary.
On political front, BJP ally Bodoland People's Front's founding member and MP Biswajit Daimary, who resigned from Rajya Sabha on Saturday, will join the saffron party today.
Meanwhile, the written examination for recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Assam Police, which was cancelled due to the leakage of question paper, will be held today. Examination to recruit 597 sub-inspectors was cancelled on September 20, minutes after it began, as the question paper was found to have been leaked on social media.
An app for school students in Kerala will be released on Sunday in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy, said a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). SkEdu by JPnMe Pvt Ltd is a digital assessment platform assisted by artificial intelligence, providing holistic performance improvement in the school community.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More