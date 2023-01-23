LIVE: PM Modi to name 21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose

2/3rd of Ladakh glaciers endangered: Sonam Wangchuk urges PM for action

Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation

France and Germany should together become "pioneers" in the refoundation of Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of France-Germany reconciliation. Macron also pointed out that the first task for the two countries should be building together a new energy model. "We must encourage and accelerate at the European level necessary public and private investments for the ecological transition," he noted.





Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has urged Prime Minister to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union territory. Talking to ANI, Sonam Wangchuk stressed that if the carelessness continued and the Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers here will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighborhood. "If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it," he said.