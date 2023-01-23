LIVE: PM Modi to name 21 islands in Andaman & Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose
Catch all the latest news and updates from around the world here
Topics Narendra Modi | Netaji Subhash Bose | Andaman and Nicobar Islands
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at January 23, 2023 08:58 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
PM Modi lauds CJI's pitch to provide SC judgments in local languages
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud's emphasis on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages. "At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters," Modi wrote on Twitter and shared on the site the relevant clip of the CJI's speech delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.
Pak imported cars worth $1.2 bn in 6 months despite economic crisis: Report
Pakistan spent USD 1.2 billion (Rs 259 billion) on the import of transportation items, including luxury cars, high-end electric vehicles, and their parts, during the last six months amidst sinking reserves and fear of default, according to a media report. The country is in the middle of a financial crunch with the foreign exchange reserves depleting to as low as USD 4 billion, forcing the central bank to slow down the import of even essential items.
2/3rd of Ladakh glaciers endangered: Sonam Wangchuk urges PM for action
Sonam Wangchuk, the social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safety and protection of Ladakh as studies suggested the extinction of nearly 2/3rd of the glaciers in the Union territory. Talking to ANI, Sonam Wangchuk stressed that if the carelessness continued and the Ladakh is refrained from being provided protection from the industries, the glaciers here will extinct, thus creating enormous problems due to water scarcity in India and its neighborhood. "If measures are not taken, the industries, tourism, and commerce will continue to flourish in Ladakh and will eventually finish it," he said.
Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation
France and Germany should together become "pioneers" in the refoundation of Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Paris during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of France-Germany reconciliation. Macron also pointed out that the first task for the two countries should be building together a new energy model. "We must encourage and accelerate at the European level necessary public and private investments for the ecological transition," he noted.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh