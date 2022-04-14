LIVE: Shanghai logs 25,000 Covid cases; vows action on lockdown violators

Live news updates: China's commercial capital, Shanghai, warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates Covid-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying citizens to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to “fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory”.

External Affairs Minister arrived here following his visit to Washington DC and will meet Secretary General on Thursday. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival in New York.