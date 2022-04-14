JUST IN

PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya today to honor Indian PMs
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets likely after April 15: IMD
Covid-19 still a global health emergency despite drop in cases: WHO
LIVE: Shanghai logs 25,000 Covid cases; vows action on lockdown violators
IAF ties up with IIT Madras to develop solutions to maintain weapon systems
US extends mask mandate for public transportation, flights until May 3: CDC
JNU doesn't impose food choices, zero tolerance for violence: VC
IIM Ahmedabad defers launching new logo as some members protest change
Dhankhar seeks meeting with Mamata to discuss law & order issues
India applauds heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue ops: Modi
LIVE: Shanghai logs 25,000 Covid cases; vows action on lockdown violators

Live news updates: The financial hub is under huge pressure to try to contain China's biggest Covid outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
Shanghai residents battling to secure delivery slots for their food are also facing surging prices which the govt is keen to keep a lid on. | Photo: Unsplash/Fusion Medical Animation
Live news updates: China's commercial capital, Shanghai, warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates Covid-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying citizens to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to “fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory”. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here following his visit to Washington DC and will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival in New York.

The man suspect of shooting 10 commuters on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York City, was arrested after a 30-hour manhunt, authorities said. The suspect, Frank James, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after police received a tip, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference.

The Biden administration is considering sending a high-level official to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sputnik News Agency reported citing Politico. The report on Wednesday said that the US administration has made no final decision about who to send to Kyiv but it could be President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Sputnik added.

First Published: Thu, April 14 2022. 07:24 IST