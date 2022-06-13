LIVE: IPL media rights auction may see bids cross Rs 50K-cr mark on day 2

As the the first day of the e-auction for the media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on Sunday, the bidding for TV and has not concluded yet. According to Business Standard sources, the combined value may breach the Rs 50,000-crore-mark on Monday.

Bidding for the special rights package and the rest-of-world rights will also happen on Monday. The final winners are expected to be announced by the end of the day.

According to sources, the combined value of TV and surpassed the Rs 43,000-crore mark on Sunday.

Meanwhile, citing law and order issues, Delhi Police has told the Congress party that its proposed rally to the (ED) office here on Monday cannot be permitted. Police have deployed additional security forces outside the ED office.

The Congress party had planned to carry out a march in wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled appearance at the ED office on Monday.

On global front, bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to May's mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun restrictions and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety.

President Biden said in a statement that the framework does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.