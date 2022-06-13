LIVE: IPL media rights auction may see bids cross Rs 50K-cr mark on day 2

-
ALSO READ
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
ED summons to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case
Congress to decide on Prashant Kishor's entry after Rahul Gandhi returns
IPL 2022 Auction Live: Ishan shines on Day1, bought at Rs 15.25 Cr by MI
-
As the the first day of the e-auction for the media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on Sunday, the bidding for TV and digital rights has not concluded yet. According to Business Standard sources, the combined value may breach the Rs 50,000-crore-mark on Monday.
Bidding for the special rights package and the rest-of-world rights will also happen on Monday. The final winners are expected to be announced by the end of the day.
According to sources, the combined value of TV and digital rights surpassed the Rs 43,000-crore mark on Sunday.
Meanwhile, citing law and order issues, Delhi Police has told the Congress party that its proposed rally to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Monday cannot be permitted. Police have deployed additional security forces outside the ED office.
The Congress party had planned to carry out a march in wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled appearance at the ED office on Monday.
On global front, US Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to May's mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun restrictions and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety.
President Biden said in a statement that the framework does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU