News LIVE: 1st Covid pill ready to be out soon, PM to visit Kedarnath today

Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus vaccine
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Coronavirus (Covid-19) antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.

PM Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday. After offering prayer at the temple on Friday morning, the prime pinister will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works. The samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand flood.

