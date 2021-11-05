- US VP Kamala Harris wishes Diwali to all celebrating the festival of lights
- Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for 'darshan' from Dec 2023, says VHP leader
- PM Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Kedarnath today
- Top headlines: Govt eyes $30 bn from PLI, NCLT readies to fast-track cases
- Digital-only news: Regulation, availability of capital to determine future
- India requests Pakistan to let Srinagar-Sharjah flight use its airspace
- Excise duty cut on fuel 'very sensitive decision by PM': Amit Shah
- Bengal BJP asks TMC government to slash state tax on diesel, petrol
- Diwali: Delhi's air quality on brink of turning 'severe' by midnight
- Top headlines: States slash VAT on fuel; WHO sees Covid rebound in Europe
News LIVE: 1st Covid pill ready to be out soon, PM to visit Kedarnath today
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Covid-19 antiviral pill
Coronavirus | Narendra Modi | Kedarnath
Britain's MHRA has recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing Coronavirus (Covid-19) antiviral pill jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate Covid-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease.
PM Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday. After offering prayer at the temple on Friday morning, the prime pinister will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works. The samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand flood.
