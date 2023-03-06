JUST IN

Goods of Jal Jeevan Mission worth lakhs stolen from godown in UP's Etawah
Development of nation not possible without women's participation: Irani
Sufficient infra to fight rising respiratory infections: West Bengal govt
Assam CM, Nadda meet Shah; discuss govt formation in Tripura, Nagaland
We will have to quit wrestling if president remain same: Sakshi Malik
Violence against women a hidden issue in country: Rahul at London event
Over 20 mn youth will get jobs in next 3-4 years, says UP CM Adityanath
Sanjivani scam: Will make effort to get back victims' money, says Gehlot
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory in view of Ashram Flyover reopening
Uttarakhand CM celebrates Holi with people at his residence in Khatima
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: We will quit wrestling if president remains same, says Sakshi Malik

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Sakshi Malik | Bajrang Punia | Woman wrestler

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Indian wrestlers, wrestlers
Photo: Twitter

Introduction

LIVE news updates: Wrestlers have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexual misconduct and intimidation by the wrestlers.
READ MORE

Key Events