LIVE: We will quit wrestling if president remains same, says Sakshi Malik
LIVE news updates: Wrestlers have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India. WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused of sexual misconduct and intimidation by the wrestlers.
Half a dozen unidentified miscreants stole goods worth Rs 37 lakh of the Jal Jeevan Mission project kept in a godown near Tehsil headquarters in the Bharthana Kotwali area here last night, police said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on BJP, saying he is not afraid of the criticism against him as he asserted that it's a fight between courage and cowardice, and love and hatred.
