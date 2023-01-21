JUST IN
LIVE: Wrestlers end protest after Sharan asked to step aside as WFI prez

Live news updates: The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their protest after a breakthrough was achieved

Topics
Bajrang Punia | Sakshi Malik | Vinesh Phogat

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: The aggrieved grapplers called off their protest late on Friday night after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed, the first step of which was the stepping aside of under-fire Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their protest after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted 40-day parole, the police sources said on Friday. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail. According to the sources, the paperwork for his parole is yet to be completed and he is likely to be released today (January 21).

The local police force where Rishi Sunak filmed a social media video in a moving car without a seatbelt on Friday fined the British Prime Minister for the legal breach. Lancashire Police, which had been looking into the matter, confirmed it had issued a fixed penalty notice to Sunak, which involves a 100 pounds fine for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car.

Nikki Haley, the Indian- American Republican who is eyeing a bid for the White House in 2024, has been accused of plotting to become former US President Donald Trump's Vice-President. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who made this accusation in his memoir that just hit the stands, goes on to claim in the book that Haley's co-conspirators were Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who both held senior position in the White House at the time.

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 08:23 IST

