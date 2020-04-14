Lockdown extended till May 3: Here are the 7 things PM wants you to follow

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas. The prime minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.
He asked the citizens to follow seven things that will help in curbing the coronavirus spread. Here is the list:
1. Take care of the elderly
I appeal to you that you care more especially for the aged in your family. They should be protected from coronavirus infection
2. Maintain hygiene
Keep your faces covered, wear masks, etc
3. Follow advice
To strengthen your immunity, follow the advice of the AYUSH ministry
4. Download Arogya Setu app
To track the spread of the virus, download the Arogya Setu app and inspires other also
5. Take care of the poor
As much as possible, take care of the economically weaker sections
6. Employer-employee relation
To be sensitive as an employer towards your employees
7. Respect corona warriors
Have a great regard for the warriors of this country who are at the frontlines of our fight against the virus
