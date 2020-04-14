Lockdown extended till May 3: Here are the 7 things PM wants you to follow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide till May 3. He said implementation of the will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas. The prime minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new will be announced on Wednesday.

He asked the citizens to follow seven things that will help in curbing the spread. Here is the list:

1. Take care of the elderly

I appeal to you that you care more especially for the aged in your family. They should be protected from infection

2. Maintain hygiene

Keep your faces covered, wear masks, etc





3. Follow advice

To strengthen your immunity, follow the advice of the AYUSH ministry

4. Download Arogya Setu app

To track the spread of the virus, download the Arogya Setu app and inspires other also



5. Take care of the poor

As much as possible, take care of the economically weaker sections

6. Employer-employee relation

To be sensitive as an employer towards your employees

7. Respect corona warriors

Have a great regard for the warriors of this country who are at the frontlines of our fight against the virus