Lok Sabha elections: How an app has helped thousands get voter cards

The Election Commission of India estimates that over 84 million voters will participate in the country’s chaotic dance of democracy for the first time during the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Many of these voters have only now become eligible to vote.

It took a techie from Hyderabad to generate awareness about others, who for different reasons, are eligible to vote — but have simply never voted. Meet Khalid Saifullah, the engineer who has used data in the public domain to easily identify disenfranchised individuals, and created Missing Voters — an app which ...