JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

One CRPF jawan killed, 5 injured in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Business Standard

London court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi: Reports

A court in London has issued an arrest warrant for Nirav Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi

A court in London has issued an arrest warrant for Nirav Modi based on the Enforcement Directorate's request to extradite the fugitive diamond merchant, reported news agency PTI quoting unnamed officials.

Modi will be produced before a court on March 25, said news channel CNBC-TV18.

Modi is one of the main suspects charged in the Rs 14,300 crore loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s biggest banking fraud.
First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 20:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements