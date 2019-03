London court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi: Reports

Nirav Modi

A court in London has issued an arrest warrant for based on the Enforcement Directorate's request to extradite the fugitive diamond merchant, reported news agency PTI quoting unnamed officials.

Modi will be produced before a court on March 25, said news channel CNBC-TV18.

Modi is one of the main suspects charged in the Rs 14,300 crore loan fraud at state-run Punjab Bank (PNB), India’s biggest banking fraud.