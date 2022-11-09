London high court rejects Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition

-
-
The High Court of Justice in London rejected an appeal filed by diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Wednesday against his extradition to India in relation to the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.
Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay rejected his appeal on mental health grounds saying that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.
The option to appeal before the High Court was given on two grounds to Nirav modi-under Article 3 of European Convention of Human Rights and Section 91 of the Extradition Act. Both provisions deal with whether it would be unjust to send him back to India based on his mental state.
Nirav Modi faces criminal proceedings in relation to the PNB scam before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The Indian government first made a request to extradite Modi in July 2018. In February 2021, the Westminster Magistrate's Court in the United Kingdom allowed the extradition of Modi to India.
The Court noted at the time that there is a 'prima facie' case of money laundering against Modi. Following this ruling, the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved his extradition in early April 2021.
Further, in June 2021, the High Court of England and Wales rejected his application against his extradition. Modi has been in Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in March 2019.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 23:12 IST
