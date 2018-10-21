Lottery comes under GST to counterfeit note case, here are key court orders

SC frowns on interim orders in NPAs The Supreme Court has disapproved of some high courts continuing to entertain matters arising from the Securitisation (Sarfaesi) Act and granting interim orders in favour of non-performing assets.

In an order passed in the case, ICICI Bank vs Umakanta, the court reminded the high courts of its view since the 1997 judgment in the Dwarikesh Sugar Industries case, which was restated in January in the case of Bank of Travancore. According to the Supreme Court, the Securitisation Act is a complete code and there is a remedy provided for aggrieved ...