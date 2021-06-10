LPG customers may get to decide distributor of their choice on refill form

-
ALSO READ
Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, to cost Rs 819 in New Delhi
High price of LPG cylinders forcing the poor to return to firewood
Centre's LPG subsidy bill likely to be lower next year, say experts
Fuel prices ease after record high, LPG to be cheaper by Rs 10 from today
DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw today: Check time, streaming link details
-
LPG customers will soon be able to decide which distributor they want their LPG refill from. The facility will be launched soon on a pilot basis in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.
While booking an LPG refill through a mobile app/customer portal using registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery.
“The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press note.
Besides this, oil marketing companies such as Indane, Bharat Gas and HPGas, which come under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, provide a range of other services to customers online. These include a portal and mobile app where customers can book refill, update their personal records, apply for a transfer of connection, etc. One can also book refill with these companies through a missed call or a WhatsApp message.
Customers can also book their LPG refills through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. Further, customers can book their refills and make payments through popular ecommerce apps such as Amazon and Paytm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU