LPG customers may get to decide distributor of their choice on refill form

customers will soon be able to decide which distributor they want their refill from. The facility will be launched soon on a pilot basis in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.



While booking an refill through a mobile app/customer portal using registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery.



“The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings,” the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a press note.



Besides this, oil marketing companies such as Indane, Bharat Gas and HPGas, which come under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, provide a range of other services to customers online. These include a portal and mobile app where customers can book refill, update their personal records, apply for a transfer of connection, etc. One can also book refill with these companies through a missed call or a WhatsApp message.



Customers can also book their LPG refills through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. Further, customers can book their refills and make payments through popular ecommerce apps such as Amazon and Paytm.