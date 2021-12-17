LS, RS proceedings adjourned amid uproar over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

-
ALSO READ
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protest
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous protests by opposition members led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans and waving placards demanding removal of Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October. “This minister should be removed from the government. He is a ‘criminal’, action should be taken against him,” Gandhi said, adding that Mishra was “involved” in the violence.
The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business on Thursday as opposition members forced adjournments in the House over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. The house saw an adjournment till 2 pm within minutes of the start of the day’s proceedings. It was later adjourned for the day shortly after 2 pm amid opposition protests and sloganeering in the well of the house.
The Congress had also given notices under rule 267 for discussing the SIT report on the violence.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU