LS, RS proceedings adjourned amid uproar over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid continuous protests by opposition members led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Opposition members trooped into the well raising slogans and waving placards demanding removal of Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October. “This minister should be removed from the government. He is a ‘criminal’, action should be taken against him,” Gandhi said, adding that Mishra was “involved” in the violence.

The failed to transact any business on Thursday as opposition members forced adjournments in the House over the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. The house saw an adjournment till 2 pm within minutes of the start of the day’s proceedings. It was later adjourned for the day shortly after 2 pm amid opposition protests and sloganeering in the well of the house.

The Congress had also given notices under rule 267 for discussing the SIT report on the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)