Lunar Eclipse 2020: Interesting facts about today's penumbral lunar eclipse

-
ALSO READ
Lunar eclipse 2020 today: Time, how and where to watch Strawberry eclipse
Annular Solar Eclipse 2020: How, when and where to watch the phenomenon
Solar eclipse 2020 in pictures: Images from different parts of India, world
China to launch Moon mission to collect first lunar rocks in decades
China gears up for lunar mission to bring back material from the Moon
-
Lunar Eclipse 2020: A lunar eclipse will take place today. This year, a total of four penumbral lunar eclipses were expected to take place, out of which the first lunar eclipse took place on January 10, the second on June 5 and the third on July 5. The fourth one will occur today. "A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," Rajendraprakash Gupt, superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh said.
At what time will the lunar eclipse take place
The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 pm and continue till 05:25:09 pm today.
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Which countries will witness it?
The lunar eclipse will be seen in most of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic. However, the visibility will depend on the weather condition in each location.
Lunar eclipse November: Will India be able to witness penumbral lunar eclipse?
No. Most parts of India won't be able to witness it as it would be afternoon in the country. The eclipse will be at its maximum at 3:13 pm.
About November's penumbral lunar eclipse
The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver Moon. It is named after beavers because the beavers become active while preparing for the winter. It is also known as Frosty Moon, Oak Moon and some also call it Mourning Moon.
Difference between lunar eclipse and solar eclipse
A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over Earth, whereas, a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when Earth comes in between Moon and Sun. When the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are not fully aligned, thus the Earth obstructs some of Sun's light from reaching the Moon. It can cause a slight darkening of the moon.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU