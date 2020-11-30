Lunar Eclipse 2020: Interesting facts about today's penumbral lunar eclipse

2020: A will take place today. This year, a total of four penumbral lunar eclipses were expected to take place, out of which the first took place on January 10, the second on June 5 and the third on July 5. The fourth one will occur today. "A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," Rajendraprakash Gupt, superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh said.

At what time will the lunar eclipse take place

The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 pm and continue till 05:25:09 pm today.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: Which countries will witness it?

The lunar eclipse will be seen in most of Europe, most of Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic. However, the visibility will depend on the weather condition in each location.

Lunar eclipse November: Will India be able to witness penumbral lunar eclipse?

No. Most parts of India won't be able to witness it as it would be afternoon in the country. The eclipse will be at its maximum at 3:13 pm.

About November's penumbral lunar eclipse

The Penumbral lunar eclipse in November is also known as the Beaver It is named after beavers because the beavers become active while preparing for the winter. It is also known as Frosty Moon, Oak Moon and some also call it Mourning Moon.

Difference between lunar eclipse and solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon gets between Earth and the sun, and the moon casts a shadow over Earth, whereas, a lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when Earth comes in between Moon and Sun. When the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are not fully aligned, thus the Earth obstructs some of Sun's light from reaching the Moon. It can cause a slight darkening of the moon.