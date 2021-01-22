Luxembourg's B Medical Systems signs MoU with Adani for vaccine cold chain

B Medical Systems, a Luxembourg-based vaccine cold chain and medical refrigeration service, has signed an agreement with the Group for setting up its manufacturing facility and technology initiatives in India.

The MoU signed with the Group includes erecting manufacturing facilities in both Mundra SEZ and domestic tariff area, providing logistics for Covid-19 transportation domestically and globally and creating ‘Pharma Excellence Centres’ at the group airports across India.

It also entails a technological collaboration to bring state-of-the-art solar-powered vaccine logistics solutions to India.

The MoU was signed Thursday evening in the presence of Jean Claude Kugener, the Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India at the Embassy in New Delhi.

The partnership. a result of the virtual summit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, held on November 19, 2020, was welcomed by Ambassador Kugener.

Commenting on the development, Jesal Doshi, deputy CEO of B Medical Systems and CEO of its India operations, said, “India is the vaccine capital of the world. This agreement is a firm step to also make India the vaccine cold chain capital of the world as well.”

He added that the manufacturing facility in Adani’s domestic tariff area was nearly ready and work was now on with reputed equipment manufacturers to establish world class manufacturing in India in a matter of months.

B Medical’s expertise, he pointed out, has been in reaching vaccine to the remotest parts of the world for four decades.

B Medical Systems manufactures medical grade vaccine refrigerators, laboratory freezers, ultra-low freezers and transport boxes that can store and transport any vaccine in the temperature range of -86 °C to 8 °C. Its recent projects include the COVID-19 vaccine cold chain projects in Luxembourg, France, Germany, Indonesia, USA, Mexico etc.

“Working with the government in India, we hope to eventually vaccinate a billion people. Given the scale of the Covid-19 immunisation campaign, we will help the roll-out achieve its goal by ensuring the safe transport and storage of all vaccines from -80°C to +8°C with full traceability throughout the value chain," said Doshi.

B Medical Systems also announced a pact with Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd (PISPL), logistics and supply chain solutions provider, for setting up a manufacturing plant, assembly, and associated logistics last month.