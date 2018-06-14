Madras HC split on AIADMK MLAs' disqualification, Palaniswami govt safe

The Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on Thursday on the disqualification of 18 lawmakers considered close to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran.

The Madras High Court Chief Justice upheld the speaker’s September 18 disqualification order but Justice Sundar had a different view. One more judge will be added to the existing bench to decide the case. The MLAs, who were disqualified by the assembly speaker on grounds of defection last September, had challenged the move.

Thursday's developments mean status quo is maintained in the southern state where E Palaniswami’s government took charge in February 2017 with the help of Dhinakaran, who was later ostracised by the ruling

Last year, the 18 MLAs sparked a potential political crisis in Tamil Nadu, which has been seeing twists and turns since the December 2016 death of CM J Jayalalithaa, and moved to desert Palaniswami amid a bitter power struggle between the AIADMK’s ruling faction and Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala.

Had the court quashed the speaker’s order, it could have thrown fresh challenges at the Palaniswami government by bolstering Dhinakaran’s camp.

Although the ruling party appears confident about retaining majority, the opposition says the Palaniswami government has been reduced to a minority with the disqualification of the rebel MLAs.