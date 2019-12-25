Maharashtra Cabinet approves farm loan waiver, meal scheme for poor

-
Less than a month after taking charge, the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra on Tuesday approved the farm loan waiver scheme announced last week and also gave its nod to a subsidised meal scheme for the poor.
The state cabinet approved the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, under which crop arrears pending till September 30, 2019, will be waived.
