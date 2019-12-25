JUST IN
Maharashtra Cabinet approves farm loan waiver, meal scheme for poor

Shiv Sena gave green signal for a subsidized meal scheme for the poor.

Press Trust of India 

Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is the choice of the Sena-NCP-Cong alliance to lead the new government. File Photo: PTI

Less than a month after taking charge, the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra on Tuesday approved the farm loan waiver scheme announced last week and also gave its nod to a subsidised meal scheme for the poor.

The state cabinet approved the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, under which crop arrears pending till September 30, 2019, will be waived.


First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 00:52 IST

