Maharashtra: Curfew for 15 days from April 14; essential services exempted

Chief Minister on Tuesday said additional restrictions will be imposed for 15 days across the state from Wednesday in order to curb the surge.

"We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 will be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown," he said while exempting essential services.

In his Facebook Live address to the state, Thackeray said the state's health infrastructure has been under tremendous pressure.

"Today we have 523 laboratories in the state. Still it takes time to get test reports. There has been burden on labs. we are testing 2.25 lakh people every day. We have increased beds, which are over 3.5 lakh, but there's tremendous pressure on health infrastructure," he said.

"There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased. Demand is high for Remdesivir and we need two to three weeks for production. Government will procure from all possible sources," he further said.

How long will be keep discussing Covid situation, Thackeray said while referring to the series of meetings he has been having in the run up to the lockdown.

The state reported 60,212 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,898 in Mumbai.

Thackeray said he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for GST relief and that the state be allowed airlift oxygen if needed, by roping in the Army.

Thackerary said the time period for GST returns filing should be increased by two to three months amid the existing crisis.

He urged the newly graduated medical students to join fight against the virus and appealed to the retired doctors and nurses to help.

The state has been witnessing an unrelenting spike, reporting more than 50,000 cases a day for the past few days. The daily infection count went as high as over 63,000.

Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with the task force to assess the situation in the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr TP Lahane, Task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak and others attended the meeting via video conferencing.

After meeting all-party leaders last week, Thackeray urged the party leaders and opposition to support whatever decision his government takes with public interest in mind. "The first priority will be given to saving lives. If this is a public health emergency, then the priority will be health of citizens and their lives," he said.

Earlier in the day, Minister Aslam Sheikh said celebrities who are asymptomatic should take treatment at home and not occupy beds in the hospital

"Celebrities who are asymptomatic should take treatment at home, not occupy beds in the hospital. Some celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar did not need to get admitted to the hospital. Beds should be left for the needy," said Sheikh.