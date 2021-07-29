Maharashtra govt eases curbs in 25 districts; gyms, cinemas can operate

The Maharashtra government relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions in 25 districts, where the infection rate has stayed low for quite some time.

The curbs will be eased in functioning of shops, theaters, cinemas and gyms. However, there would be restrictions on the number of people attending weddings.

"We would discourage people using air-conditioned halls for wedding functions," said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, announcing the decison on easing curbs.

Hotels and shop timings will be increased till 8-9 pm. But the stafff need to be fully vaccinated, they will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity, said Tope.

On Saturdays, there will be limited restrictions and Sunday curbs will continue as usual. The detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued in next 2-3 days.

The state reported 6,857 new infections and 286 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 6,282,914 and the death toll to 132,145.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 96.53 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.01 per cent. The Mumbai region reported 1,168 new Covid-19 cases and 112 fatalities.

Earlier on Thursday, Tope said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on easing curbs at the Covid task force meet. "We have suggested that Covid relaxation should be given to 25 districts where the positivity rate is much lower than the state average," said Tope.

The state government has also hinted at permitting unrestricted travel in suburban trains for fully vaccinated passengers within two to three days.

Speaking to the media a day earlier, minister Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.