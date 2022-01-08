Covid: Maharashtra govt issues fresh guidelines, night curfew from Jan 10

government on Saturday announced imposition of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Jan 10 and other guidelines as the state is grappling with a Covid surge.

Movement of people in groups of 5 or more is barred.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, and entertainment parks will remain closed.

Hair cutting salons and malls will operate at 50% capacity.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes to remain closed till Feb 15, with few exceptions in the state.

In Maharashtra, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, auditorium to operate at 50% seating capacity till 10 pm; home delivery of food will be allowed.

The state reported 41,434 new Covid cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. Number of active cases in the state are 173,228. Omicron tally in the state has risen to 1,009.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 new infections, little less than the day before, and five deaths, civic officials said.

The city now has more than 100,000 active cases.

The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 895,098, while death toll reached 16,399.

On Friday, Mumbai had reported 20,971 new cases and six deaths.

As many as 71,019 tests were conducted during the day which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,41,35,556, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Mumbai now has 106,037 active cases as 6,003 patients were discharged during the day.

The BMC statement also informed that 82 per cent or 16,661 of the patients detected during the day had no symptoms.

Only 1,257 of these patients were hospitalized and 108 of them were put on oxygen, the BMC said.