Maharashtra govt plans graded relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown rules

The on Thursday said it will introduce graded relaxation in in districts based on case positivity rate and is formulating a policy on the issue.

Under the proposed norms, districts would be classified into five levels based on weekly case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in hospitals. The existing restrictions would be relaxed or made more stringent based on these parameters, relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

The government issued a statement to clear the air after television channels reported about lifting all lockdown-like restrictions in eighteen districts.

Based on the latest case figures, Mumbai has been classified in level 2 and will see the opening of gyms, salons, etc, according to media reports.

Later, Wadettiwar also informed that only an in-principle decision has been taken in the state disaster management authority meeting on the issue. He blamed televisions for the confusion and said a final decision in that regard would be taken by chief minister on Friday, he said.

Maharashtra which has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country extended for fifteen days till June 15. Over 15,000 fresh cases were reported on Thursday and the active caseload in the state stood at over 200,000.

While shop timings have been extended and stores selling non-essential items have been allowed to function in Mumbai from June 1. E-commerce companies are also have been allowed to deliver non-essential goods in cities. These conditions have been eased in districts with a case positivity rate of less than 10 per cent.

However, curbs have been tightened and borders sealed in districts with a case positivity rate higher than 20 per cent.