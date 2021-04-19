Maharashtra govt studying Delhi order, will decide on lockdown in two days

The government is studying the Delhi government’s lockdown order and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take a call on whether to further tighten curbs in the next two days. The state is also planning to curtail timing of essential stores so as to restrict unnecessary public movement.



Last week the state government announced a fifteen-day curfew to contain the pandemic but its implementation has not been rigorous. Amidst shortage of oxygen and hospital beds there is a call from state cabinet ministers to impose a lockdown.



State’s relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar today said the current restrictions have not helped to reduce Covid-19 cases and the chief minister will decide whether to impose a lockdown in the next two days.



reported over 67,000 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and is the worst affected state in the country. The number of active cases in the state is over 640,000.



On ground citizens’ groups and civic bodies are taking steps to limit crowding and speed up vaccination drive.



“Covid-19 cases have been rising in Nashik in the last fifteen days and this is putting a strain on government administration and health infrastructure. We felt that citizens could take responsibility to reduce all non-essential travel with a view to reduce cases. Around 60 associations have supported the call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ and shop owners have voluntarily decided to open their stores for only 3-4 hours in the day,” said Hemant Rathi, president of Nashik Citizens Forum.



Meanwhile in Aurangabad the local municipal corporation is considering allowing only vaccinated shopkeepers to open their stores from May 1.



“The current statewide restrictions are temporary. Aurangabad will be safe only when all those above 45 years vaccinate themselves,” Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said in a social media address to local residents.



Pandey said the civic body has stepped up the vaccination drive and it is being implemented in each of the municipal wards. Special teams and drives have been formed to increase the coverage of vaccination, he said.