Maharashtra introduces on-arrival RT-PCR test for international passengers

-
ALSO READ
States have no reason to complain about vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
Covid-19 vaccine estimate of 2 bn doses aspirational, optimistic: Govt
Pregnant women now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination: Health Ministry
Course correction on vaccine
-
Passengers arriving from Europe, West Asia, Brazil and South Africa will have to mandatorily undergo RT PCR test on arrival at Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said in a circular today. The rule also applies to passengers coming from Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius New Zealand and Zimbabwe. It applies for transiting passengers too.
The new rule will come into effect from Friday and brings rules in Mumbai in line with those across the country. Under the new norm no institutional quarantine will be required for passengers in Mumbai.
In February the central government had made mandatory on arrival RT PCR testing for passengers arriving from UK, Europe and West Asia.
Maharashtra government went one step forward and passengers arriving from Europe, UK and West Asian countries were being sent to institutional quarantine upon arrival in Mumbai. Subsequently the norm was relaxed and fully vaccinated passengers were exempt from institutional quarantine in Mumbai.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU