Maharashtra introduces on-arrival RT-PCR test for international passengers

Passengers arriving from Europe, West Asia, Brazil and South Africa will have to mandatorily undergo RT PCR test on arrival at Mumbai, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said in a circular today. The rule also applies to passengers coming from Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius New Zealand and Zimbabwe. It applies for transiting passengers too.

The new rule will come into effect from Friday and brings rules in Mumbai in line with those across the country. Under the new norm no institutional quarantine will be required for passengers in Mumbai.

In February the central government had made mandatory on arrival RT PCR testing for passengers arriving from UK, Europe and West Asia.

government went one step forward and passengers arriving from Europe, UK and West Asian countries were being sent to institutional quarantine upon arrival in Mumbai. Subsequently the norm was relaxed and fully vaccinated passengers were exempt from institutional quarantine in Mumbai.