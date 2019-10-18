Maharashtra police ties up with AI firm to prevent spread of fake news

In the run-up to the Maharashtra State Assembly Elections, the has tied up with Logically, an extended intelligence (artificial and human intelligence)-powered tech firm, to detect and prevent the spread of fake news.

The company helps detects fake news, logical fallacy, and inaccuracies. It has been monitoring various social media platforms since 20 days to monitor cases of violation under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

These violations are then reported to the (ECI). “Logically is confident of adding capabilities and capacity to the existing governmental and regulatory processes,” the company said. After evaluating the effectiveness of its collaborative approach during the polls, the company, along with the cyber cell, intends to continue improving its technical approach and scale this POC (Proof of Concept) in tandem with police departments of other states. The company has tools to detect and track problematic content. It also has 20 fact-checkers and verification experts, who are keeping tabs on fake news. It has set up a war room in the Maharashtra Cyber Office at World Trade Center, which forms the central hub of all detection, tracking, reporting activities.