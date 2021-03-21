Maharashtra sees over 30,000 new Covid cases, biggest single-day spike

In what is its biggest spike since the pandemic began last year, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection tally to 2,479,682, according to the state health department.

With 99 new deaths, the total toll in the state swelled to 53,399. As on Sunday, there are 210,120 active cases in the state.

The case fatality rate is at 2.15 per cent. Currently 969,867 people are in home quarantine and 9,601 are undergoing institutional quarantine in the state, according to the state department data.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 13.5 per cent. Over 11,000 people have recovered or discharged during the same period. The recovery rate currently stands at 89.32 per cent.

On Sunday, 138,199 people were tested, and about 22.09 per cent of them found positive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai added 3,775 new infections to its tally, and the total infection count increased to 362,654.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 3,614 to touch 193,080 on Sunday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,859 people recovering.

The total infection count in Pune as on Sunday reached to 471,126 and the death toll is at 8,195 in the municipal corporation area.