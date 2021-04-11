Maharashtra: Thane Covid centre patients shifted over oxygen concerns

-
ALSO READ
Nico Hulkenberg joins F1 team Aston Martin as its reserve driver
US investment group MSP Sports buys 15% stake in F1 racing team McLaren
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
Roger Federer, Serena Williams among entries for Australian Open
-
Thirty patients had to be shifted
from a COVID care centre in Thane city to a nearby hospital as the stock of medical oxygen was getting exhausted, a civic official said on Sunday.
The move to shift the patients from Thane Municipal Corporation's Parking Plaza COVID care centre to Global Hospital on Saturday evening was taken to avoid inconvenience and disruption in treatment, he added.
In a release, the TMC said fresh oxygen supply to the centre was expected within a day, but, as a precautionary measure, new admissions have been stopped for the moment.
The TMC on Sunday appointed deputy municipal commissioner (Tax) Ashwini Waghmale as officer in charge to coordinate the purchase, storage and distribution of medical oxygen gas and Remdesivir injections, a release by civic spokesperson Sandeep Malavali said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU