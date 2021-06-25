Maharashtra tightens Covid-19 restrictions on fears of third wave

Malls and multiplexes in will have to down shutters and shop timings will get restricted as the state government tightened its Covid-19 curbs on Friday.

For Mumbai it would be more of a status quo as malls and multiplexes were anyway shut in the city.

Maharashtra’s chief secretary Sitaram Kunte issued the new order amid the spread of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 and fears of a third wave of the pandemic in the next 4-6 weeks. The new restrictions were issued even as the state crossed the 30 million vaccination mark – the first in the country to achieve it.

government had earlier in June introduced a graded policy for unlocking linking the level of restrictions in each district to the Covid-19 case positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds. Districts were classified in level 1-5 based on this criteria. Modifying that policy, the government has now tightened the curbs in what is being seen as a preventive action to stop the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The order will impact cities like Thane, Pune and Nagpur which had seen far more relaxations than Mumbai including extended timings for shops and restaurants besides opening of malls.

Currently level 3 restrictions are in place in Mumbai. Shops, restaurants, gyms and salons are open till 4 pm in Mumbai with a cap on their capacity under level 3 restrictions. Districts in level 4 and 5 face greater restrictions. The local municipal corporation will issue specific orders for Mumbai.

The state on Thursday recorded 9844 fresh cases of Covid-19. While the daily cases have declined from over 50,000 in April and May, these have continued to trend between 8,000-10,000 range now.

The presence of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 which is characterized by increased transmissibility and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response has also caused concern. So far over 20 cases of the new variant have been detected in seven districts in the state.

In his order Kunte said a state level trigger mandating all cities and districts to remain at level 3 or above will be in place till the next revision in view of the mutations of virus in various areas.

Weekly positivity rate will be determined only on the basis of RT-PCR tests. Districts administrations have also been instructed to take various steps including increased testing, vaccination and enforcement to check the spread of pandemic. This includes enforcing organisations to enforce safe work spaces with proper air ventilation norms by using hepa filters or proper exhaust fans due to the airborne droplet nature of the virus.

“We have still not come out of the second wave and we have to avoid the third wave. This can be achieved if we follow proper precautions and increase the pace of vaccinations,” said Dr Rahul Pandit, a member of state’s Covid-19 task force.

On Friday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also held a review meeting to assess the requirement of oxygen, ICU beds and field hospitals to prepare for the possible third wave of the pandemic. The seven districts which have reported Delta plus variant have been asked to take extra precautions and increase testing and vaccination.