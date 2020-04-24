Major galleries create a joint online platform to continue celebrating art

Mumbai artist Aditi Singh is well-known for painting flowers in unusual ways to show both their tenacity and fragility. Less known, though, is the fact that she has been drawing a horizon line — the point where the sky meets the earth — every single day since 2012.

It started after the sudden death of a loved one and stayed on as “an emotional heft, a looking onward,” says Singh. Long after the horizons disappear, Singh’s paintings, ink on washi paper, hold on to the memory of those landscapes. Her work is starkly different from the late Madan ...