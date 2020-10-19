Major urban areas see double-digit decline in new Covid-19 cases

The number of daily Covid-19 cases detected in key urban areas has shown a declining trend. The fall varies from over a tenth of the recent peak value to over a quarter. Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai have all shown a decline in absolute daily numbers (see charts 1,2 and 3).

There has also been a fall in the absolute number of tests done from their peak values. But testing numbers have not fallen as much. Except in Mumbai, the decline is small compared to the peak testing numbers. Even in Mumbai, lumpy data wherein numbers for more than one day are given together, may have contributed to a ...