Business Standard

Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

Intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, said Kiren Rijiju

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs
This is for the first time the government has reacted to portions of these reports put in public domain by the SC collegium

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said it was a “matter of grave concern” that certain portions of sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing were put in public domain by the Supreme Court collegium.

He said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would “think twice” in future if their reports are made public. “It will have an implication,” he said.

The minister was responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court collegium resolutions, which contained portions of the IB and RAW reports on certain names reiterated by the top court for appointment as high court judges, being made public last week. This is for the first time the government has reacted to portions of these reports put in public domain by the SC collegium. The collegium had reiterated the names to the government earlier this month while rejecting the intelligence inputs.

“Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time. Today is not the appropriate time,” Rijiju told reporters at a law ministry event here.

Asked whether he would ‘sensitise’ Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in this regard, the law minister said he often meets the CJI. “We are always in touch. He is the head of the judiciary and I am the bridge between the government and the judiciary so we have to work together. You cannot work in isolation,” he said.

The SC collegium had referred to “adverse comments” of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) while reiterating the name of advocate R John Sathyan as a judge in the Madras High Court.

It had also referred to inputs by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) with regard to its recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court. The collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate Kirpal as a judge.

Pendency of cases

The law minister said with nearly 49 million cases pending in various courts, the government and the judiciary will have to come together so that justice is delivered at the fastest possible pace and technology will play a crucial role. He also lauded the contribution of the CJI as the head of the SC e-Committee. “Around 49 million cases are pending. It is a huge number, especially when you think about the so many people unable to get justice. Pendency means delay of justice. Delaying of justice means denial of justice. Justice must be delivered at the fastest possible pace,” he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 22:37 IST

