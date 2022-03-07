Malaria to pneumonia vaccines: SII now betting on non-Covid shots

The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII), is working out plans on redeploying its installed capacity after the demand for Covid-19 vaccines wanes. Key pipeline vaccines like those against malaria, pneumonia, and HPV are likely to go into production within the next few months to a year or so, and that would take care of capacity utilisation.

Besides, the pandemic has opened up new markets like Europe for SII where it was not supplying vaccines earlier. The export potential is bright, say people close to the development. At the moment, SII has an annual ...