Centre asks states to ensure no vial of Covid vaccine gets wasted

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer to offer small Covid vax packaging to cut wastage of doses
Covid LIVE: Maharashtra reports 11 new cases of Omicron, tally rises to 65
Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in health sector in next 5 years: Mandaviya
S Korea to invest over 500 bn won in Covid-19 vaccines and treatments
Inter-ministerial panel reviews strategy to buy lithium mines overseas
-
The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that no vial of Covid-19 vaccine is wasted in hospitals.
In a letter to states and UTs, Health Ministry's additional secretary Vikas Sheel said that the instruction was in reference to the issue of vaccines available at private vaccination centres that were nearing their expiry date.
"Earlier also the directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra," the letter further reads. The letter was issued to the states and UTs on February 23.
"In this regard, it is reiterated to all the States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for the States/UTs to consider of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vials of Covid vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted," the letter added.
As per the ministry's report, over 15.19 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs as on Thursday morning. The additional secretary also said that the provision of these exchanged vaccines is available on CoWIN.
With the administration of over 21 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 178 crore as of Thursday morning, the ministry said. This has been achieved through 2,05,41,983 sessions.
At 6,561, India's daily Covid cases marginally declined. In the last 24 hrs, total 142 new Covid related deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 5,14,388. Active Covid cases has reduced to 77,152 which constitute 0.18 per cent of the country's total positive Cases.
--IANS
avr/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU