Maldives to reopen for Indian tourists from July 15 as Covid cases decline

Maldives will reopen for Indian tourists from July 15.
"Maldives will start issuing on arrival tourist visas starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists require negative PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly," Maldives tourism ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The island nation which has been a top attraction for Indian tourists during the Covid-19 pandemic shut its borders for Indians last month.
The safety measures were put in place in view of the second wave of pandemic in India and rise in cases in other countries in the region.
India has been the second largest source market for Maldives this year accounting for 21 per cent of all arrivals. The islands have received over 400,000 tourists since start of January. Russia has been the biggest source market followed by India, Ukraine, Germany and Kazakhstan.
