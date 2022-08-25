Malware found in 5 out of 29 phones, no conclusive evidence of Pegasus: SC

The on Thursday said that out of 29 phones submitted for examination, was found in five, but there was no conclusive proof that the spyware was Pegasus. The SC bench, led by Chief Justice NV Ramana, said that the committee informed the court that the did not cooperate with it in the probe.

The apex court is scrutinising the report submitted by a technical committee set up by the SC to probe the alleged use of NSO's Pegasus spyware on phones of politicians, journalists, and activists.

The panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, was asked to inquire, investigate and determine whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens. The probe would be monitored by a former apex court judge Raveendran.

The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste.

The SC-appointed panel submitted the report in three parts, one part suggests laws to protect the of citizens.

The CJI said, "We will be making the third part of the report by Justice Raveendran on recommendations public on our website." CJI Ramana added that the court would consider the plea for giving redacted parts of other reports to parties.

The SC bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli adjourned the matter for four weeks.

The SC bench on October 27 last year ordered a probe into the allegations of use of Israeli spyware by government agencies for targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists, and activists.