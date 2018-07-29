Mann ki Baat: PM says good governance our birthright, lauds young achievers

Prime Minister on Sunday acknowledged young achievers and lauded them for contributing towards creating a "New India".



Addressing the 46th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "July is the month when the focus shifts from question paper to cutoffs. Attention is shifted from home to hostel. From the protection of parents, they move under the guidance of professors. I am sure my young friends would be excited to start their college life".

Further advising the youth, the Prime Minister stated that old friends are of great value but choosing new friends and keeping new friendship requires a lot of wisdom.

Recounting the successful stories of youth from across the country, said "such good stories from any part of the country give him energy".

also acknowledged the efforts of two young IIT professionals from Rae Bareilly, who used their skills and technology to develop the 'Smart Gaon' App.

"Through the strong will and spirit, all of them overcame hurdles and achieved success. We can get more such examples around us. Every Indian has the spirit of doing something for his or her roots. We all have this innate bond with our roots, which is influenced by certain factors," Prime Minister Modi noted.

"There are many examples like, Prince Kumar from Delhi whose father is a DTC bus driver, also Abhay Gupta from Kolkata who studied under street lights and Afreen Sheikh from Ahmedabad whose father is an auto driver, all of them with their strong will and determination overcame hurdles and achieved success," the Prime Minister stated.

Modi hails Hima Das, para-athletes

"Just a few days ago, in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Finland, India's brave daughter and a farmer's daughter made history by winning the gold medal in the 400 m race event," Modi said during the 46th episode of the show.

"Bhyan, another daughter of the country, has brought glory to the nation. Ekta, we all are proud of you. Ekta has won the gold and bronze medals in 2018 held in Tunisia. Her achievement is all the more special because she has made the imposing challenges in her life the key to her success," he added.

in 2003 met with an accident after which half of her lower body became paralyzed.

"But this daughter did not lose courage and made herself all the more stronger to perform this grand feat," Modi said.

He also lauded para-athletes and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Kathuniya won the gold medal in discus throw in in Berlin and in the process bettered the world record.

Gurjar also won the gold medal in the javelin.

Good governance is our birthright, says Modi as he remembers Tilak

PM Modi said "Suraaj" (good governance), like "Swaraj" (self rule), is the "birthright" of every Indian and they should have it.

Remembering freedom fighter -- who was born on July 23, 1856 and died on August 1, 1920 -- Modi said: "Lokmanya Tilak evoked self-confidence amongst our countrymen and gave the slogan 'Swaraj is our birth right and I shall have it'. Today is the time to say that good governance is our birth right and we will have it."

"Every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development. It is the factoring in of this outreach that will create a new India," he said during the radio show.

The Prime Minister also remembered revolutionary freedom fighters Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Azad was born on July 23, 1906.

"After 50 years of Tilak's birth, on the same day, that is, July 23, another son of Mother India was born who sacrificed his life so that his countrymen could breathe freely in an atmosphere of freedom. I am talking about none other than Chandra Shekhar Azad," Modi said.

He said couplets like Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai/ Dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai (The desire to lay down our lives is burning in our hearts/ Let's see the strength of our executioner's arms) inspired the youth like Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, and many others did.

"Azad's courage and passion for freedom inspired the youth of the day. He put his life at stake, but never bowed in front of the foreign rule," Modi said.

Modi remembers Gopaldas 'Neeraj'

Prime Minister Modi remembered late poet Gopaldas Saxena 'Neeraj' who passed away on July 26 and recited a few verses from one of his poems.

"Recently, famous poet Neeraj ji passed away. He always exuded hope, faith, and resolved confidence. We can draw a lot of inspiration from him," he said.

PM Modi lauds 'team effort' in Thai rescue operation

PM Modi praised the team effort showcased in the Thai cave rescue operation, in which a soccer team, which was trapped inside the cave for days, was saved. He said the sense of responsibility displayed during the entire operation was amazing, adding that, "everyone got involved in the rescue mission like a team".

"Government, parents, media, countrymen everyone displayed extraordinary patience. Everyone got involved in the rescue mission like a team. The restrained behaviour, is a lesson for all," he said adding that wonders happen when entire humanity comes together.

On July 8, 11 teenage boys and the football coach of the Wild Boars soccer team which was trapped inside Tham Luang cave in Thailand for days, without food and water was rescued.

In his address, the Prime Minister also raised concern over the irregular rainfall across India and stressed on the importance of environment protection. "Mankind has chosen a path that conflict with nature. This conflict turns nature against us. This calls for a more responsible attitude towards nature," he said.