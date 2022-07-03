Many IndiGo flights across country delayed, DGCA seeks explanation: Report

-
Several IndiGo flights across the country delayed after the non-availability of crew members, said a news agency on Sunday.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide, DGCA officials told ANI.
In the past few months, crew discontent has been brewing amid IndiGo over Covid-related pay cuts. The post-Omicron revival in domestic traffic has been sharply hit by surging fuel prices that forced airlines to raise airfares.
Only 45 per cent of IndiGo flights were able to operate on time on Saturday, showed data from Union Aviation Ministry.
A significant number of crew members took sick leave and went for Air India's recruitment drive, reported Press Trust of India. "The phase-2 of Air India's recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and majority of IndiGo's cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it," an industry official told the news agency.
The budget carrier operates over 1,600 flights, domestic and international, on a daily basis.
IndiGo on Friday (July 1) started operating additional flights on Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Srinagar and Lucknow-Pantnagar routes to cater to increased demand for travel to Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir.
